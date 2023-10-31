Single vehicle car crash results in trauma alert

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A single vehicle crash sent one man to the hospital.

Today at 5:16 p.m. dispatch received a call about a single vehicle car crash eastbound on Route 50.

The call was for a black Chevy pick-up truck that was driven up on the side of the road.

The driver of the vehicle was rushed to the local hospital and was given a trauma alert.

We will continue to bring you updates as we learn more.

