Single vehicle car crash results in trauma alert

Single vehicle car crash
Single vehicle car crash(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A single vehicle crash sent one man to the hospital.

Today at 5:16 p.m. dispatch received a call about a single vehicle car crash eastbound on Route 50.

The call was for a black Chevy pick-up truck that was driven up on the side of the road.

The driver of the vehicle was rushed to the local hospital and was given a trauma alert.

We will continue to bring you updates as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood County Sheriff's Office searches for missing driver after wreck in Mineral Wells
Police searching for missing driver after wreck in Mineral Wells
Image courtesy MGN
Fatal car crash reported in Morgan County, Ohio
The expo invited fans of exotic pets to see and handle lizards, snakes and spiders.
For Goodness Snakes 8 welcomes exotic pet fans at expo
Spectators attend to watch the charitable tribute to the Michael Jackson song "Thriller."
Thrill the World Parkersburg draws crowd to city park
MOV announces Trick or Treat dates, times

Latest News

Marietta City Council votes to join Public Entities Pool of Ohio
Marietta City Council votes to join Public Entities Pool of Ohio
Family fun event to get together and dance!
Learning to line dance with Buckin’ Boots
Officials in Washington County are reporting that early voting numbers are higher than average...
Washington County sees higher than average early voting numbers
(Source: MGN)
Motion in suit against Wood County Sheriff’s Department alleges defendants withheld evidence