Single vehicle car crash results in trauma alert
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A single vehicle crash sent one man to the hospital.
Today at 5:16 p.m. dispatch received a call about a single vehicle car crash eastbound on Route 50.
The call was for a black Chevy pick-up truck that was driven up on the side of the road.
The driver of the vehicle was rushed to the local hospital and was given a trauma alert.
We will continue to bring you updates as we learn more.
