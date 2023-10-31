Woman charged with strangling two children

Miranda Jones
Miranda Jones(West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority)
By Martina Bills
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Mason County woman is charged with strangling two young children, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mason County Magistrate Court.

Miranda Jones, 23, from New Haven, is charged with two counts of child neglect resulting in serious injury and two counts of strangulation.

According to the criminal complaint, West Virginia State Police received a case referral from CPS in Meigs County, Ohio in August. The alleged incident happened in July in Mason County, but was reported in nearby Meigs County.

The CPS report said two children reported neck injuries and told investigators that Jones had “a rope wrapped around my neck, then I don’t know what happened.”

The report indicated the children lost consciousness during the incident.

As part of the investigation, the trooper observed photographs showing ligature marks around the children’s necks.

Jones was arrested in Mason County and is the Western Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood County Sheriff's Office searches for missing driver after wreck in Mineral Wells
Police searching for missing driver after wreck in Mineral Wells
Single vehicle car crash
Single vehicle car crash results in trauma alert
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Melissa Montgomery Obit
Obituary: Montgomery, Melissa
MOV announces Trick or Treat dates, times

Latest News

Candy Summers-Pyles was in the studio to share the importance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Breast Cancer Awareness and Prevention
These submissions came from Pat Moore on behalf of the Underwoods of Woodsfield, and Susan...
Spooktacular MOV for Halloween (October 31)
Leigh Husted is a multi categorical teacher at Warren Middle School. She was nominated for her...
October’s Jan Dils Golden Apple Winner is Leigh Husted from Warren Middle School
Leigh Husted is a multi categorical teacher at Warren Middle School. She was nominated for her...
Leigh Husted is Jan Dils Golden Apple Winner for the month of October
WVU to reorganize Strategic Initiatives unit as VP steps down