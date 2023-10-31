Woman hit and killed chasing dog onto highway, police say

Based on witness statements, officers with the Winston Salem Police Department determined that...
Based on witness statements, officers with the Winston Salem Police Department determined that 51-year-old Patricia Luffman Casper ran into the southbound lanes of US-52 to get her small dog.(MGN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (Gray News) – A woman in North Carolina was hit and killed by a car while chasing her dog into the middle of the road Sunday night, authorities said.

Her dog was also killed, according to police.

Based on witness statements, officers with the Winston Salem Police Department determined that 51-year-old Patricia Luffman Casper ran into the southbound lanes of US-52 to get her small dog.

Police believe Casper and her dog were hit by a vehicle and killed.

This was the 25th traffic-related fatality in the area of 2023 compared to 17 during the same time period in 2022, according to the police department.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood County Sheriff's Office searches for missing driver after wreck in Mineral Wells
Police searching for missing driver after wreck in Mineral Wells
Single vehicle car crash
Single vehicle car crash results in trauma alert
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Melissa Montgomery Obit
Obituary: Montgomery, Melissa
MOV announces Trick or Treat dates, times

Latest News

Candy Summers-Pyles was in the studio to share the importance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Breast Cancer Awareness and Prevention
These submissions came from Pat Moore on behalf of the Underwoods of Woodsfield, and Susan...
Spooktacular MOV for Halloween (October 31)
Israeli ground forces are attacking Hamas militants and infrastructure in northern Gaza.
Israeli airstrikes level apartments in Gaza refugee camp, as ground troops battle Hamas militants
Francis Lopez douses flames with a bucket of water as a wildfire called the Highland Fire burns...
Southern California wildfire prompts evacuation order for thousands as Santa Ana winds fuel flames
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday Oct. 24, 2023 in...
Biden to announce action on retirement investment ‘junk fees’