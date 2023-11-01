BB2C Marketplace’s Family Career Awareness Day

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Building Bridges to Careers (BB2C) held its annual Family Career Awareness Day.

The event is for students in grades seventh through 12th and their families to explore different careers they could go into after high school.

It was held at the Washington County Junior Fair Building from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

BB2C Executive Director Tasha Werry shared how students can benefit from this event.

“Students, as they travel around, they carry around a passport with them so they can check off where they are going and so they know about the different career clusters. They have the opportunity, in a lot of cases, to have hands-on experiences at the table with the vendor, and be able to talk with the folks that are there and network with them. We are trying to teach them very early on about the importance of networking with community people,” said Werry.

She went on to add that they have the event geared towards families so parents can find out information too.

For more information on this event or to keep an eye out on up coming events you can visit BB2C Makerspace.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.