Be sure to check your smoke/ carbon monoxide detectors this weekend!

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Clocks going back and checking your smoke detectors go hand in hand with one another.

This weekend in households across the nation clocks will be falling back one hour due to daylight savings time and when that happens make sure to check all of your homes smoke. carbon monoxide detectors.

According to Parkersburg Fire Department about 60% of fire injuries or deaths are caused by the lack of proper detectors in the home.

Although this day only comes twice a year, it is important to do more checks on your detectors than just two.

“It’s always good to check your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors monthly, hit the test button see if it’s working properly to get used to the sound that each detector is going to make so if you do hear it in the middle of the night you’ll know that that is my smoke detector going off so I need to get out and call 9-11,” said Jason Matthews, Fire Chief.

The Parkersburg Fire Department has a program that allows them to come to your home free of charge and install or update the detectors in your home. All you have to do is call the department and ask for their program.

