Clear storm drains protect property and prevent safety hazards

Leaves can build and cover storm drains blocking water flow.
Leaf removal
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - When large amounts of leaves collect in storm drains, leaves can cause trouble for homes, stormwater systems, and water quality.

This can cause water to back up on the street and possibly into nearby basements.

Marietta Public Works Superintendent Chris Heiss said it is important to be mindful of where you dispose leaves.

“If you are able to blow your leaves or rake your leaves, don’t rake them in the street, rake them to the curb. That way, it makes it easier on our crews and our equipment to clean them out.”

The City of Marietta’s annual leave pickup will begin November 6th.

The public is asked to abide by the temporary no parking signs.

