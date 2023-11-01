Deputies make ‘major breakthrough’ in hunt for Michael Myers

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office in Florida got into the Halloween spirit, saying they...
The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office in Florida got into the Halloween spirit, saying they finally caught Michael Myers, best known for his many slayings in the “Halloween” franchise.(Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – One of the most elusive men in history has finally been stopped.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said they finally caught Michael Myers, best known for his many slayings in the “Halloween” franchise.

The sheriff’s office posted funny photos of a man dressed in a Michael Myers mask, appearing to...
The sheriff’s office posted funny photos of a man dressed in a Michael Myers mask, appearing to be sitting in an interrogation room with deputies.(Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office)

“SRSO Major Crimes Investigators have just made a major breakthrough in the hunt for Michael Myers,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post. “We’ve apprehended the elusive figure and have brought him in for questioning.”

The sheriff’s office posted funny photos of a man dressed in a Michael Myers mask, appearing to be sitting in an interrogation room with deputies.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MOV announces Trick or Treat dates, times
Single vehicle car crash
Single vehicle car crash results in trauma alert
A car wreck on 19th Street in Parkersburg put a white Toyota Corolla on its top.
Car wreck flips car on its top
Mason Brody Skidmore Obit
Obituary: Skidmore, Mason Brody
Miranda Jones
Woman charged with strangling two children

Latest News

The Blennerhassett Hotel & Spa opened in 1889.
Celebrating 70 Years with WTAP: Blennerhassett Hotel & Spa
It's a way this cat mom can create a lasting tribute.
Woman creates jewelry from cat fur and whiskers
Holiday cups, drinks and treats are back at Starbucks on Thursday.
Starbucks kicks off the holidays with new drinks and new cups
FILE - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrives at Manhattan federal court, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023,...
Prosecutor cites ‘pyramid of deceit’ in urging jury to convict FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried
Palestinians inspect the damage of buildings destroyed by Israeli airstrikes on Jabaliya...
Dozens of severely wounded, and dual nationals, allowed to flee Gaza as war rages on