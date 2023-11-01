Local hospital raises money for swallowing evaluation device - the impact it could have

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU Medicine Camden Clark is currently fundraising for a FEES device, which will upgrade how the hospital looks at swallowing issues in pediatric patients.

WTAP has more on how this device would impact patients and how you can contribute.

Director of Rehabilitation Services Missy Covert explained what the FEES device does, saying, “What the FEES does is it allows us to look at and observe a baby or a pediatric patient swallowing while the mother’s feeding the baby, while the baby’s nursing, or being bottle-fed so that we can see the swallow in real time…,”

Identifying issues with swallowing can help prevent further issues from developing.

“It can contribute to failure to thrive if a baby doesn’t have a good swallow, feeding issues, just kind of getting behind the curve on development,” Covert said.

Currently without the FEES device, pediatric patients are taken to the radiology department, according to Covert.

“The baby is taken and exposed to some sort of x-rays while it gets this swallowing test or evaluation done. If we can do it at the bedside with the FEES, it is just the scope itself. There aren’t any rays that the baby has to be exposed to,” she said.

Covert added that using the FEES device is a more relaxing process for the baby and parents.

“And typically when the baby’s feeding or nursing on mom, it really doesn’t even notice that we’re evaluating,” she said.

The goal is to raise about $30,000 by the end of 2023, according to Covert. This would cover the cost of the equipment as well as training for the therapist who will use the FEES device.

You can donate by contacting the Camden Clark Foundation through their website at camdenclarkfoundation.org or calling them at 304-424-2200. Just say that you’re making a donation towards their annual campaign.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.