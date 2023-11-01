Local hospital raises money for swallowing evaluation device - the impact it could have

By Laura Bowen
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU Medicine Camden Clark is currently fundraising for a FEES device, which will upgrade how the hospital looks at swallowing issues in pediatric patients.

WTAP has more on how this device would impact patients and how you can contribute.

Director of Rehabilitation Services Missy Covert explained what the FEES device does, saying, “What the FEES does is it allows us to look at and observe a baby or a pediatric patient swallowing while the mother’s feeding the baby, while the baby’s nursing, or being bottle-fed so that we can see the swallow in real time…,”

Identifying issues with swallowing can help prevent further issues from developing.

“It can contribute to failure to thrive if a baby doesn’t have a good swallow, feeding issues, just kind of getting behind the curve on development,” Covert said.

Currently without the FEES device, pediatric patients are taken to the radiology department, according to Covert.

“The baby is taken and exposed to some sort of x-rays while it gets this swallowing test or evaluation done. If we can do it at the bedside with the FEES, it is just the scope itself. There aren’t any rays that the baby has to be exposed to,” she said.

Covert added that using the FEES device is a more relaxing process for the baby and parents.

“And typically when the baby’s feeding or nursing on mom, it really doesn’t even notice that we’re evaluating,” she said.

The goal is to raise about $30,000 by the end of 2023, according to Covert. This would cover the cost of the equipment as well as training for the therapist who will use the FEES device.

You can donate by contacting the Camden Clark Foundation through their website at camdenclarkfoundation.org or calling them at 304-424-2200. Just say that you’re making a donation towards their annual campaign.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MOV announces Trick or Treat dates, times
Single vehicle car crash
Single vehicle car crash results in trauma alert
Mason Brody Skidmore Obit
Obituary: Skidmore, Mason Brody
Miranda Jones
Woman charged with strangling two children
Family fun event to get together and dance!
Learning to line dance with Buckin’ Boots

Latest News

Trick-or-treaters make candy-stops throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley.
Mid-Ohio Valley trick-or-treaters make their 2023 Halloween candy stops
Each flag features a tag including the name of the veteran or service member, as well as the...
Over 200 American flags raised for Bridge of Heroes
The City of Marietta’s annual leave pickup will begin November 6th.
Clear storm drains protect property and prevent safety hazards
Schools across West Virginia are in the process of implementing a slew of changes under a new...
West Virginia implementing Third Grade Success Act