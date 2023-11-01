Mid-Ohio Valley trick-or-treaters make their 2023 Halloween candy stops

Trick-or-treaters make candy-stops throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - It’s Halloween in the Mid-Ohio Valley and the community is celebrating.

Neighbors sat out with their candy, waiting for this year’s trick-or-treaters and the kids didn’t disappoint. WTAP spotted Wednesday Adams, a banana, a cheetah, and more.

Of the many candy stops made in Parkersburg, there’s one that’s hard to miss. Skeletons, ghosts, clowns, and more fill the front yard. That house belongs to the Ruddlesdens.

“We do this every year. I don’t know how many years we’ve been doing this but oh we do it so different all the time! Everybody loves it! I love Halloween!” Diana Ruddlesden said.

It’s the community’s enthusiasm for the Ruddlesden’s displays that motivates them to get decked out every year.

Diana Ruddlesden tells us that Halloween isn’t the only holiday they go all out for. They make quite the spectacle for Christmas too.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MOV announces Trick or Treat dates, times
Single vehicle car crash
Single vehicle car crash results in trauma alert
Mason Brody Skidmore Obit
Obituary: Skidmore, Mason Brody
Miranda Jones
Woman charged with strangling two children
Family fun event to get together and dance!
Learning to line dance with Buckin’ Boots

Latest News

WVU Medicine Camden Clark is fundraising for a swallow evaluation device.
Local hospital raises money for swallowing evaluation device - the impact it could have
Each flag features a tag including the name of the veteran or service member, as well as the...
Over 200 American flags raised for Bridge of Heroes
The City of Marietta’s annual leave pickup will begin November 6th.
Clear storm drains protect property and prevent safety hazards
Schools across West Virginia are in the process of implementing a slew of changes under a new...
West Virginia implementing Third Grade Success Act