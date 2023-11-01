Mid-Ohio Valley trick-or-treaters make their 2023 Halloween candy stops

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - It’s Halloween in the Mid-Ohio Valley and the community is celebrating.

Neighbors sat out with their candy, waiting for this year’s trick-or-treaters and the kids didn’t disappoint. WTAP spotted Wednesday Adams, a banana, a cheetah, and more.

Of the many candy stops made in Parkersburg, there’s one that’s hard to miss. Skeletons, ghosts, clowns, and more fill the front yard. That house belongs to the Ruddlesdens.

“We do this every year. I don’t know how many years we’ve been doing this but oh we do it so different all the time! Everybody loves it! I love Halloween!” Diana Ruddlesden said.

It’s the community’s enthusiasm for the Ruddlesden’s displays that motivates them to get decked out every year.

Diana Ruddlesden tells us that Halloween isn’t the only holiday they go all out for. They make quite the spectacle for Christmas too.

