Obituary: Congleton, Tina

Tina Congleton, 56, of Lancaster, passed away at Fairfield Medical Center on October 31, 2023.

Tina was born on April 7, 1967, in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of Oria Blaine Simmons, Jr. and Charlotte Mae Haines Simmons. She was a homemaker.

On April 19, 1998, she married Keith Congleton, who survives with children Joshua Tonkin, Adam Tonkin, and Brent Congleton and brother, Jimmy (Bobbi) Simmons; 2 nieces, Lauryn and Jordyn Simmons; and step-mother, Beth Simmons. She was preceded in death by her father.

The family has selected cremation and a private committal service to be held at a later date. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family, and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

