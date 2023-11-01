Obituary: Hill Sr., Jack Franklin

Jack Franklin Hill Sr., 91, of Lowell, Ohio, died on Sunday, October 29, 2023. He was born on January 23, 1932, in Marietta Township, Ohio, to the late Harold and Laura Wagner Hill.

Jack was a 1949 graduate of Marietta High School. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Lowell American Legion, Post 750. Jack was a member of the Ohio American Legion Baseball Commission for over 40 years. He was instrumental in the formation of the American Legion Beverly/Lowell Post 389/750 baseball teams. Jack was an avid golfer with at least four hole-in-ones and loved to bowl, bowling in different leagues over the years. He was an avid sports fan, watching the local teams, Ohio State teams, and LA Dodgers.

He is survived by four children, Janice Pfile (Larry), Norma Burge (Randy), Sandy Strickler, Jack Hill Jr. (Erin); grandchildren, Ashlee Pfile, Rob Burge (Danielle), Rachel Brooker (Eric), Zach Hill, Trae Hill (Amber), Jessica Emerick (Seth) and Maggie Leach (Tim); eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother in law, Nial Wheeler (Betty); and many nieces and nephews, especially Jane Trautner (John) and Bill Hill (Joanne).

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Arlene Schilling Hill, whom he married on May 1, 1951; his siblings, Floriene Stewart, Bill Hill, and Robert “Lefty” Hill; and his son-in-law, Lee Strickler.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with Steve Wainwright officiating. Burial of his ashes will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park, with full military honors observed. Visitation will be on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. and for one hour prior to services on Saturday.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Jack’s family and offers online condolences as well as other resources by visiting their website, www.CawleyandPeoples.com, or by following their Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Beverly/Lowell American Legion Ball Team, c/o The American Legion Post 389, P.O. Box 155, Beverly, Ohio 45715.

