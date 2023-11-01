Obituary: Hogue, Shane F.

Shane F. Hogue, 51, of Pennsboro, WV, departed this life in West Palm Beach, FL, on Thursday, October 26, 2023, while he had been down there working.

Shane was born May 13, 1972, in Steubenville, OH, a son of the late Michael Cledith Hogue and Connie Marie (Blankenship) Been and her husband Mitchell of Pennsboro, WV. Shane worked in maintenance with heavy equipment for Phillips and Jordan Construction in West Palm Beach, FL, and he also worked for several oil and gas companies in West Virginia. Shane was known to be a hard worker. He was a graduate of Ritchie County High School with the class of 1990 and attended the Harrisville Baptist Church. He greatly enjoyed hunting, cooking, and canning.

In addition to his mother, Shane is survived by his children, Shana Hogue of Parkersburg, WV; Ivy Hogue of Parkersburg, WV; Forrest Hogue of Claremont, NH, and Johnny Hogue of Los Angeles, CA; brother, Michael Hogue and wife Mindy of Middlebourne, WV, along with many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, November 4, 2023, at the McCullough Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV, with Pastor Robert Perine officiating. Burial will conclude the service in the Ellenboro Masonic Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. on Friday, at the funeral home, and from 12 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Shane’s memory be made to Ronald McDonald House Morgantown, 841 Country Club Dr., Morgantown, WV, 26505.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

