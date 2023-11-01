Obituary: Roberts, Ida Gay

Ida Gay Roberts Obit
Ida Gay Roberts Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 1, 2023
Ida Gay Roberts, 84, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away at her home on October 31, 2023. She was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Martha Valentine Hardbarger.  She was a 1956 graduate of Wirt County High School and had attended Pine Twist Baptist Church.  She was an honorary grandmother to many of the children she helped to raise as she babysat in her home.  She was a skilled seamstress and quilter and loved to read.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jackson Roberts, and siblings Florence Roberts, Kenneth Hardbarger, and Terry Hardbarger.

She is survived by her children Roy (Renae) Roberts, Eloise (Terry) Jones and Brenda (Dan) Metz; grandchildren Jeremy (Brent) Metz, Andrew (Danielle) Metz, Wendy (Matt) Lowe, Matt (Stacy) Roberts and Eric (Jillian) Jones; great-grandchildren Ava Metz, Noah Metz, Roosevelt Metz, Zosia Jones, Ryder Jones, and Jason Roberts; siblings Mae Clevenger, Bob Hardbarger, Denzil (Ginny) Hardbarger, Lawrence “Dickie” (Judy) Hardbarger, Roger Hardbarger, Eskey “Bill” (Vicky) Hardbarger, Joe Hardbarger and David Hardbarger and many nieces, nephews, cousins and loving friends.

Visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, at Matheny Whited Funeral Home, Elizabeth, WV, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.  Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Dwight Goff officiating.  In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in memory of Mrs. Roberts to the Hope Shop or Hope Shop Food Pantry. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Roberts family.

