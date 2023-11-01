Ohio governor discusses statewide issues on Nov. 7 ballot

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Gov. Mike DeWine (R - Ohio) has come out against the two state issues Ohio voters will consider on November 7.

DeWine said Issue 1, which seeks to enshrine reproductive rights in the state constitution, is too extreme for the state.

“Whether someone is pro life or pro choice, I just think for most Ohioans, that goes much, much too far.”

DeWine echoed the official anti-Issue 1 argument prepared by state legislators opposed to the amendment, who wrote that Issue 1 would provide “abortion on demand.”

Issue 1 would allow restrictions on abortion after fetal viability.

However, post-viability abortions would be allowed if necessary to protect the pregnant woman’s health or life according to the woman’s physician.

DeWine said this is still too extreme because the definition of “health” is too vague.

“The exception says, ‘except to protect the health of the mother.’ What does health mean? Well, you have to go back to look at previous Supreme Court decisions where they’ve made it very clear it’s a very, very wide thing.”

DeWine said “health” can refer to things including mental health and poverty, which he says is too broad.

A legal analysis of the issue by Ohio Attorney General David Yost acknowledges that health is “a broad concept that is not defined in the Amendment.”

DeWine also said Issue 1 passing would remove parental consent to the reproductive choices of their children.

“We have a law in Ohio that says if a minor is going to get an abortion, then the parents have to be involved. Again, this constitutional amendment would really do away, effectively do away with that requirement.”

Issue 1 does not address parental consent.

Yost’s analysis of the amendment does acknowledge that “there is no guarantee that Ohio’s parental-consent law would remain in effect.”

This is because the amendment uses the word “individual,” rather than “woman” or “adult,” when describing reproductive rights.

DeWine also opposes Issue 2, which would legalize marijuana for adult recreational use.

DeWine cites concerns of an increase in minor exposure to cannabis products.

He said other states with recreational marijuana have seen an increase in minor use and in minors ending up in the emergency room following accidental exposure.

“Sometimes just toddlers, kids who ate a gummy bear or ate a brownie or ate a cookie that had marijuana in it.”

Data from the Centers for Disease Control show emergency room visits related to marijuana did increase in the last few years.

However, other data suggest legalization doesn’t necessarily increase marijuana usage by minors in general.

DeWine also said legalization would increase car accidents as more people would be driving under the influence of marijuana.

Data from the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs show the impact of legalization on traffic accidents and fatalities varies from state to state, with some states showing decreases and others showing increases.

