Over 200 American flags raised for Bridge of Heroes

By Jacob Krantz
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Bridge of Heroes is on display at the Putnam Street bridge for two weeks through Veterans Day.

Marietta Noon Lions Club volunteers installed over two-hundred American flags on the railings of the bridge.

The project was established to honor military veterans and their families.

Steven Stormes, Bridge of Heroes chair said the display is a humbling experience.

“For a community reach out like Marietta to honor our veterans and it’s prideful for me as a veteran and all of the feedback we get from community members. The veterans that go by and show their support and the family members who get to sponsor a flag and honor their loved ones too.”

Stormes said it is hard to believe this is the final display of the year.

“It is bittersweet, every time the flags go up the community always embraces it and gets excited. Over the next couple of weeks, I expect to get a lot of feedback from veterans and the community. Then it’s time to gear up for next year because this event is not going anywhere.”

Each flag features a tag including the name of the veteran or service member, as well as the name of the person or group who sponsored the flag.

