Salvation Army of Parkersburg in search of Thanksgiving meal volunteers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - It’s November 1 and for the Salvation Army this is just the start of their busiest times of the year.

One main event during that busy time is their annual Thanksgiving meal they have.

“We will be preparing about 1500 meals for all of the surrounding counites Wood, Wirt, Ritchie, Calhoun and Pleasants county. We will deliver and serve take out meals,” said Captain Marjorie Rowe.

With such a big meal being served the Salvation Army is in search of volunteers to help prepare, cook and deliver the meals.

“For the volunteer roles what we need is the week of Thanksgiving we need people that Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday to cook those meals. The day of Thanksgiving we need people to come in and prep the meals as far as putting them in the take out container and we need people to deliver the meals,” Rowe said.

If you decide to be a volunteer on Thanksgiving day you will have time to still ear dinner with your family.

“We’re going to be delivering from 9-11 a.m. on Thanksgiving day and serve take out from 10-11:30 a.m.

If you are interested in being a volunteer you can call the Salvation Army at (304) 485-4529.

