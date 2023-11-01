Three men arrested for drug trafficking after traffic stop in Salem Township

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTAP) - Three men were arrested following a traffic stop on Interstate 77 near Salem Township on Tuesday.

Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force conducted a traffic stop after observing lane violations along with following too close by a vehicle bearing OH registration.

During the stop, K9 Timmy was deployed and conducted a free air sniff around the vehicle, giving an indication on the front driver’s side door.

Danzell Sullivan exited the vehicle, where an odor of marijuana was detected coming from him. Sullivan was then searched where agents found approximately 75.70 grams of suspected fentanyl concealed in his groin area.

Agents spoke with another passenger, Paris Timmons, who gave consent to search him. The search found approximately 9.76 grams of suspected fentanyl and 5.80 grams of suspected cocaine in his groin area.

Agents also spoke with the driver, Christopher Shrake, who said he was giving Sullivan and Timmons a ride to Marietta, Ohio and back to Akron, Ohio.

Danzell Larry Lee Sullivan, 20, Akron, OH, was arrested and taken to the Washington County Jail charged with trafficking in fentanyl, and possession of fentanyl, both 1st degree felonies.

Paris Dean Timmons, 32, Akron, OH, was arrested and take to the Washington County Jail on a charge of trafficking in fentanyl, a 3rd degree felony, possession of fentanyl, a 3rd degree felony, possession of cocaine, a 4th degree felony, and trafficking in cocaine, a 4th degree felony.

Christopher James Shrake, 49, Akron, OH, was arrested and taken to the Washington County Jail on a charge of complicity in trafficking fentanyl, a 2nd degree felony, and obstructing official business, a misdemeanor of the 2nd degree.

All three men appeared in Marietta Municipal Court on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

Sullivan is being held on $50,000 bond, Timmons is being held on $35,000 bond, and Shrake is being held on $30,000 bond.

