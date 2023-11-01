United Way brings in the Christmas spirit with Festival of Trees

united way starts preparations for festival of trees
By Kheron Alston
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Christmas spirit is being brought into town already thanks to the United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley.

They have started the set-up for their annual Festival of Trees. All trees will be completed by Thursday and will be placed throughout the Blennerhassett Hotel on Friday. December 6 the auction of the trees will be taking place.

All of the trees at the Festival of Trees you will be able to bid on to win the tree to take home. All of the money that you bid will be given to the United Way to put back into your community.

Since the United Way picked up the event four years ago the growth they have seen has spread throughout the community.

“It’s been really cool to see the festival grow and new people participate. This year I think over half of our trees is new participants in the festival so it’s awesome to see how wide it disperses throughout the community,” said Morgan DeCicco, Marketing & Event Specialist.

Last year they saw 69 entries and this year they are expecting more with new expansions of the hotel.

If you want to bid on a tree that is decorated you can click here.

