The 100+ Women Who Care in the MOV raise funds for nonprofit

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The 100 Women Who Care in the MOV held its quarterly meeting at The Vault in Marietta.

During each quarterly meeting, three local nonprofit organizations present why they should be awarded money raised from the event.

Each attendee donates $100 to be given to a nonprofit organization.

After listening to the presentations, the women vote and select one organization to take home the money raised at that meeting.

Founder Jessica Huffman said she was inspired to create the group after hearing about work being done by a similar group in Cleveland.

“I got a couple of my friends together and pitched the idea and they were interested so we kind of just formed it. We have been growing slowly but surely and we recently surpassed $50,000 in donations that have all gone directly to nonprofits in the Mid-Ohio Valley.”

Huffman said their meetings help spotlight the work provided by nonprofits.

“I have learned a lot myself despite always being a resident of the Mid-Ohio Valley. There is a lot of work done in the nonprofit area that I had no idea about. There is a lot of sad stories. It’s common for people to tear up during the presentations and get really emotional hearing some of the struggles people are going through. It is just one way for us to give back and I am really proud of the work the group’s done.”

Nominations are also submitted and selected at each meeting to decide the next three nonprofit organizations to present at their next quarterly meeting.

