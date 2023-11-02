American Heart Association brings back Heart Healthy Hunting campaign

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the second year in a row the American Heart Association brought back their Heart Healthy Hunting campaign.

“It’s a campaign designed to reach hunters in West Virginia with life saving information to learn about signs with stroke and also heart attack and tips on what to do if your body isn’t feeling right,” said Holly Mitchell, Community Impact Director.

West Virginia is the only state right now that this campaign is currently running in and that is because hunting is such a vital piece of the West Virginia culture.

“Hunting is such a huge part of our traditions here in the Mountain state and we really embrace anything we can get out there and to reach people where they’re at. In other states they may do other things but in West Virginia it’s a huge tradition and a lot of folks take part young, old, male, female,” she said.

According to the AHA, an alarming 25% of the calls to DNR during hunting season are for heart related issues or symptoms. So they ask that before you go out hunting to take time to see your doctor.

“I think a lot of it is preparation and what we know statewide and even nationwide is a lot of folks don’t know their numbers they don’t know they have hypertension, maybe they don’t know their risk, maybe it’s been a minute since they’ve had a conversation with their doctor and we’re noticing this and want people to know their numbers,” Mitchell said.

