Arc of the MOV prepares for Secret Christmas Program

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley wants to help people with intellectual and developmental disabilities have a great holiday season.

One of the ways it does this is through the Secret Christmas Program.

Michelle Curtis, executive director for the Arc of the MOV, said that the program has been going on for over 25 years.

“... The community comes together and provides Christmas presents for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities who have limited resources and may lack supports. This is supported by grants such as the Marietta Community Foundation (which has allowed us to expand to Washington Co.), the PM Spirit of Giving, various church groups and individuals.”

Alexis Ullmann, the program and activities coordinator for the Arc. said the deadline to sign up has passed, but people can still help those that signed up.

“There are 4 ways to help with this project.

1.) You can sponsor individuals at $50 a piece by sending or dropping off money or check to our office.

2.) You can sponsor individuals by picking a wish list up from our office and purchasing the items yourself

3.) you can shop for individuals for individuals by picking up a wish list for our participants and the arc would purchase the items at predetermined stores that work with us such southside Walmart.

4.) You can come help us wrap for the 250 plus participants by coming to south Parkersburg Baptist Church on Nov. 29th from 5:30-7:30pm, where we will provide wrapping materials.”

Curtis said that this project is important for our community because Christmas is a time of year that the community comes together to help others.

She said the program is open to those aged 13 and older because there are other programs that fit the need for the younger demographic... and Curtis thinks everyone deserves to open a gift on Christmas morning.

There are three group shopping dates:

1) Nov. 9th at 5:30p at South Side Walmart

2.) Nov. 20th at 2pm at Gabes

3) Nov. 28th at 5:30p at South Side Walmart.

There will be a wrap party South Parkersburg Baptist Church on Nov. 29th from 5:30-7:30pm. Monetary donations can continue to come in through the end of the year so donors can get tax receipts.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.