Arts and entertainment events happening November 2nd-5th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Joe Oliverio joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
Joe Oliverio joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening November 2nd-5th across the Mid-Ohio Valley!
By Henry Grof
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, November 2nd

  • Artist Display- Multi Medium: Debbie and Steve Sisson @ WesBanco
  • Aphrolacian: Works by Newman Jackson display 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Unique Ceramics: Works by Randy Selbe 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Adult Drawing in the Attic 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 2-6 3:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH
  • “The Visitors” return visit! 3:30 p.m. @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 7+ 4:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH

Friday, November 3rd

  • Artist Display- Multi Medium: Debbie and Steve Sisson @ WesBanco
  • Aphrolacian: Works by Newman Jackson display 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Preschool Storytime- ages 3-6 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Unique Ceramics: Works by Randy Selbe 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Homeschool Makers Club 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Small Fry Story Time- ages 4-5 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. @ South Parkersburg Public Library
  • 8″ Wood and Tile Trivet 5:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. @ BB2C Makerspace
  • First Friday in Downtown Marietta 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District
  • Impressionistic Sunflower Bouquet Finetime 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown- Musical 7:00 p.m. @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
  • The Clarks 8:30 p.m. @ Adelphia Music Hall

Saturday, November 4th

  • Artist Display- Multi Medium: Debbie and Steve Sisson @ WesBanco
  • Vienna Holly Days Pageant 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. @ Vienna Senior Center
  • RCRWC Broughton’s 5 mile Trail Race 9:00 a.m. @ Broughton Community Building
  • Warren Band Booster 4th Annual Arts and Crafts Fair 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. @ Warren Local Elementary School Vincent OH
  • Aphrolacian: Works by Newman Jackson display 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Unique Ceramics: Works by Randy Selbe 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Oil Painting Class in the Attic 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Access Consciousness Bars Class 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. @ Lafayette Hotel
  • Lock and Lunch Cruise 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Pumpkin Chuckin’ 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. @ Washington County Career Center (WCCC)
  • Murder Mystery Dinner Cruise 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Galactic Sugar Skulls Paint Night 5:30 p.m. @ The Watering Can Art Studio, Grand Central Mall
  • River Cities Ballroom Dance Club 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. @ Wayside United Methodist Church
  • Anchorage Public Ghost Hunting 8:00 p.m. - 1:00 a.m. @ The Anchorage Marietta OH
  • Front Street Ghost Trek 8:00 p.m. - 9:15 p.m. @ Front St Marietta OH by Fountains
  • Mitch Rossell 8:00 p.m. @ Adelphia Music Hall

Sunday, November 5th

  • Holistic Health and Psychic Fair 11:00 a.m. @ Lafayette Hotel
  • Willow Island Lock and Lunch 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Parkersburg Choral Society’s Fall Concert 3:00 p.m. @ First United Methodist Church 1001 Julianna St Parkersburg WV

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car wreck on 19th Street in Parkersburg put a white Toyota Corolla on its top.
Car wreck flips car on its top
Susan Linn Hopkins Obit
Obituary: Hopkins, Susan Linn
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Congleton, Tina
Ida Gay Roberts Obit
Obituary: Roberts, Ida Gay
Shane F. Hogue Obit
Obituary: Hogue, Shane F.

Latest News

Michelle Curtis and Alexis Ullmann from The Arc of the MOV were in the Daybreak Studio!
The Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley Holding Secret Christmas Project
Joe Oliverio joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening November 2nd-5th across the Mid-Ohio...
Artsbridge - November 2nd
Washington County inducts 18 Veterans
Washington County inducts 18 veterans into the Hall of Fame
The challenge begins today and runs through November 16th at 5 p.m.
Pocket change could result in $10,000 for a nonprofit organization