Arts and entertainment events happening November 2nd-5th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Thursday, November 2nd

Artist Display- Multi Medium: Debbie and Steve Sisson @ WesBanco

Aphrolacian: Works by Newman Jackson display 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center

Unique Ceramics: Works by Randy Selbe 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center

Adult Drawing in the Attic 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center

Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 2-6 3:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH

“The Visitors” return visit! 3:30 p.m. @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 7+ 4:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH

Friday, November 3rd

Artist Display- Multi Medium: Debbie and Steve Sisson @ WesBanco

Aphrolacian: Works by Newman Jackson display 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center

Preschool Storytime- ages 3-6 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Unique Ceramics: Works by Randy Selbe 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center

Homeschool Makers Club 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. @ BB2C Makerspace

Small Fry Story Time- ages 4-5 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. @ South Parkersburg Public Library

8″ Wood and Tile Trivet 5:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. @ BB2C Makerspace

First Friday in Downtown Marietta 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District

Impressionistic Sunflower Bouquet Finetime 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center

You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown- Musical 7:00 p.m. @ Riviera at the Valley Gem

The Clarks 8:30 p.m. @ Adelphia Music Hall

Saturday, November 4th

Artist Display- Multi Medium: Debbie and Steve Sisson @ WesBanco

Vienna Holly Days Pageant 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. @ Vienna Senior Center

RCRWC Broughton’s 5 mile Trail Race 9:00 a.m. @ Broughton Community Building

Warren Band Booster 4th Annual Arts and Crafts Fair 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. @ Warren Local Elementary School Vincent OH

Aphrolacian: Works by Newman Jackson display 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center

Unique Ceramics: Works by Randy Selbe 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center

Oil Painting Class in the Attic 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center

Access Consciousness Bars Class 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. @ Lafayette Hotel

Lock and Lunch Cruise 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Pumpkin Chuckin’ 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. @ Washington County Career Center (WCCC)

Murder Mystery Dinner Cruise 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Galactic Sugar Skulls Paint Night 5:30 p.m. @ The Watering Can Art Studio, Grand Central Mall

River Cities Ballroom Dance Club 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. @ Wayside United Methodist Church

Anchorage Public Ghost Hunting 8:00 p.m. - 1:00 a.m. @ The Anchorage Marietta OH

Front Street Ghost Trek 8:00 p.m. - 9:15 p.m. @ Front St Marietta OH by Fountains

Mitch Rossell 8:00 p.m. @ Adelphia Music Hall

Sunday, November 5th

Holistic Health and Psychic Fair 11:00 a.m. @ Lafayette Hotel

Willow Island Lock and Lunch 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Parkersburg Choral Society’s Fall Concert 3:00 p.m. @ First United Methodist Church 1001 Julianna St Parkersburg WV

