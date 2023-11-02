Arts and entertainment events happening November 2nd-5th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
Nov. 2, 2023
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
Thursday, November 2nd
- Artist Display- Multi Medium: Debbie and Steve Sisson @ WesBanco
- Aphrolacian: Works by Newman Jackson display 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Unique Ceramics: Works by Randy Selbe 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Adult Drawing in the Attic 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 2-6 3:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH
- “The Visitors” return visit! 3:30 p.m. @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 7+ 4:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH
Friday, November 3rd
- Artist Display- Multi Medium: Debbie and Steve Sisson @ WesBanco
- Aphrolacian: Works by Newman Jackson display 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Preschool Storytime- ages 3-6 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Unique Ceramics: Works by Randy Selbe 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Homeschool Makers Club 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. @ BB2C Makerspace
- Small Fry Story Time- ages 4-5 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. @ South Parkersburg Public Library
- 8″ Wood and Tile Trivet 5:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. @ BB2C Makerspace
- First Friday in Downtown Marietta 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District
- Impressionistic Sunflower Bouquet Finetime 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center
- You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown- Musical 7:00 p.m. @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
- The Clarks 8:30 p.m. @ Adelphia Music Hall
Saturday, November 4th
- Artist Display- Multi Medium: Debbie and Steve Sisson @ WesBanco
- Vienna Holly Days Pageant 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. @ Vienna Senior Center
- RCRWC Broughton’s 5 mile Trail Race 9:00 a.m. @ Broughton Community Building
- Warren Band Booster 4th Annual Arts and Crafts Fair 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. @ Warren Local Elementary School Vincent OH
- Aphrolacian: Works by Newman Jackson display 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Unique Ceramics: Works by Randy Selbe 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Oil Painting Class in the Attic 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Access Consciousness Bars Class 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. @ Lafayette Hotel
- Lock and Lunch Cruise 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Pumpkin Chuckin’ 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. @ Washington County Career Center (WCCC)
- Murder Mystery Dinner Cruise 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Galactic Sugar Skulls Paint Night 5:30 p.m. @ The Watering Can Art Studio, Grand Central Mall
- River Cities Ballroom Dance Club 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. @ Wayside United Methodist Church
- Anchorage Public Ghost Hunting 8:00 p.m. - 1:00 a.m. @ The Anchorage Marietta OH
- Front Street Ghost Trek 8:00 p.m. - 9:15 p.m. @ Front St Marietta OH by Fountains
- Mitch Rossell 8:00 p.m. @ Adelphia Music Hall
Sunday, November 5th
- Holistic Health and Psychic Fair 11:00 a.m. @ Lafayette Hotel
- Willow Island Lock and Lunch 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Parkersburg Choral Society’s Fall Concert 3:00 p.m. @ First United Methodist Church 1001 Julianna St Parkersburg WV
