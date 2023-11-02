Band of the Week: The Warren Marching Warriors

The Marching Warriors will travel to Indianapolis for the Bands of America Grand Nationals competition next week.
Band of the Week
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - The Warren Marching Warriors earned a superior rating I at the Ohio Music Education Association State Marching Band Finals for their competition show “Warped”.

The Marching Warriors feature 42 members.

14-year Band Director Courtney Clark said it’s a special experience helping students grow into young adults.

“It’s a very unique thing in music. I started all of these students as fifth graders. It’s really wonderful and rewarding to watch them mature and watch them improve. Some of these seniors, I can still remember when they came to me and said listen to what I can play when they were just little fifth graders as they figured out where to put fingers on instruments and buzz into a mouthpiece.”

Senior Drum major Rebecca Ball said the band has helped her grow inside and outside of band since her freshman year.

“I honestly would have never expected this as I watched my brothers go through band. My freshman year I started the flute and put my all into it. It’s just been very cool to see how God has used me to lead and try for him.

The Marching Warriors will travel to Indianapolis for the Bands of America Grand Nationals competition next week.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car wreck on 19th Street in Parkersburg put a white Toyota Corolla on its top.
Car wreck flips car on its top
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Congleton, Tina
Shane F. Hogue Obit
Obituary: Hogue, Shane F.
Danzell Sullivan was searched where agents found approximately 75.70 grams of suspected...
Three men arrested for drug trafficking after traffic stop in Salem Township
Susan Linn Hopkins Obit
Obituary: Hopkins, Susan Linn

Latest News

Jackson County Animal Shelter opens new facility
Jackson County Animal Shelter opens new facility
Deer hunting heart safety
American Heart Association brings back Heart Healthy Hunting campaign
Nightly commute home
Staying safe on your dark commute home
Construction wrapping up in Ravenswood
Ravenswood Veterans Memorial Park project almost complete