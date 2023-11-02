Band of the Week: The Warren Marching Warriors

VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - The Warren Marching Warriors earned a superior rating I at the Ohio Music Education Association State Marching Band Finals for their competition show “Warped”.

The Marching Warriors feature 42 members.

14-year Band Director Courtney Clark said it’s a special experience helping students grow into young adults.

“It’s a very unique thing in music. I started all of these students as fifth graders. It’s really wonderful and rewarding to watch them mature and watch them improve. Some of these seniors, I can still remember when they came to me and said listen to what I can play when they were just little fifth graders as they figured out where to put fingers on instruments and buzz into a mouthpiece.”

Senior Drum major Rebecca Ball said the band has helped her grow inside and outside of band since her freshman year.

“I honestly would have never expected this as I watched my brothers go through band. My freshman year I started the flute and put my all into it. It’s just been very cool to see how God has used me to lead and try for him.

The Marching Warriors will travel to Indianapolis for the Bands of America Grand Nationals competition next week.

