Columbus man arrested on drug charge after traffic stop in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Columbus man was arrested after a traffic stop was conducted on the 1900 block of 7th Street in Parkersburg on Wednesday, according to the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force.

The driver of the vehicle, a 2014 Lincoln MKS, and sole occupant was identified as, Dmarco Jordan, 26, Columbus, Ohio.

During the traffic stop, agents could detect the odor of marijuana from Jordan’s vehicle.

A search of the vehicle was conducted, where agents found approximately 26 grams of suspected fentanyl and approximately 27 grams of marijuana, according to the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force.

Jordan was arrested for possession with intent to deliver fentanyl.

He was arraigned before Magistrate Waters whereas his bond was set at $200,000 surety.

