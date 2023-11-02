Hormone replacement therapy could reduce dementia risk by 26%, study says

FILE - According to a new study, hormone replacement therapy could reduce the risk of dementia...
FILE - According to a new study, hormone replacement therapy could reduce the risk of dementia and Alzheimer's.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN Newsource) - A new study found hormone replacement therapy could protect the female brain from Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, but only if hormones are taken when menopausal symptoms begin, usually when a woman is in her 40s and 50s.

According to the study, this reduced the risk of dementia by 26%.

On the other hand, if a woman started hormone therapy after the age of 65 or more than 10 years after the start of menopause, the risk of dementia rose.

The hormone estrogen is a “master regulator” that plays a key role in glucose uptake and metabolism. It also helps the brain rewire, reorganize and make new connections.

The study was published in the journal Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car wreck on 19th Street in Parkersburg put a white Toyota Corolla on its top.
Car wreck flips car on its top
Susan Linn Hopkins Obit
Obituary: Hopkins, Susan Linn
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Congleton, Tina
Ida Gay Roberts Obit
Obituary: Roberts, Ida Gay
Shane F. Hogue Obit
Obituary: Hogue, Shane F.

Latest News

Michelle Curtis and Alexis Ullmann from The Arc of the MOV were in the Daybreak Studio!
The Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley Holding Secret Christmas Project
The NET opened as a tavern in 1899.
Celebrating 70 Years with WTAP: North End Tavern and Brewery
World War II Aubrey Allen is turning 100
VA collecting cards for World War II veteran’s 100th birthday
Michelle Curtis and Alexis Ullmann from The Arc of the MOV were in the Daybreak Studio!
Arc of the MOV prepares for Secret Christmas Program
FILE -The Beatles, foreground from left, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, John Lennon and Ringo...
Listen to the last new Beatles’ song with John, Paul, George, Ringo and AI tech: ‘Now and Then’