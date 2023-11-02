Jackson County Animal Shelter opens new facility

By Sarah Coleman
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON CO., W.Va. (WTAP) - The Jackson County Animal Shelter has been working with the county commission to build a new building for about seven years.

Jackson County Humane Officer Teresa Hager shared how important the new building is to them.

“Our shelter was over 50 years old. Everything is rusted, it was very small, out of date, and it was time,” said Hager.

The new building is as much of a benefit to the staff as it is to the animals.

They have larger cages, kennels with room outside, room for exercise, and more.

“An old folks room, we have a meet and greet room for people to meet a puppy, kitten, or dog. A nice cat and kitten room, quarantine rooms, and offices. We actually have offices now!” shared Hager.

Jackson County Commission President Dick Waybright shares how the new shelter will benefit both the animals and the community.

“I think it is a great thing for the county. It will help with the overall goodwill of the county as well as the care of the animals, and that is the main thing,” said Waybright.

With the new building, Hager is looking forward to helping more strays.

“Yeah, we are actually able to help more animals; even though we’re already full. We have been full since we moved in,” said Hager.

If you are looking for a new furry friend the shelter suggests you look on their website or stop in to see the animals and their new facility.

