Local gallery highlights art made by people with developmental disabilities

By Laura Bowen
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley is hoping to add more artists to its roster at the Della Lyons Artistic Opportunity Center.

The gallery is inside The Arc’s People First Cafe. It features and sells artwork made by people with developmental disabilities.

The gallery showcases just about any form of art, from paintings to keychains to music to books.

Program and Activities Coordinator Alexis Ullmann said, “The importance of this room is to give our participants and the clientele we serve a way to not only express themselves but also give them a way to make a little extra money on top of some of the other things they do like their jobs and their side projects.”

Ullmann added that the gallery raises awareness about disabilities in our community.

The gallery is open Monday through Friday from 8am to 5pm.

If you’re an artist with a developmental disability interested in contributing, contact Ullmann at 304-422-3151 extension 114 or email her at alexis.ullmann@thearcmov.org.

