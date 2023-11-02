Obituary: Dale, Richard Perry

Richard Perry Dale, 62, of Waverly, WV, died on Oct. 31, 2023, at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.

He was born in Parkersburg, WV, on February 25, 1961, to parents Richard D Dale and Peggie A Wilcoxen Dale, both deceased.

He was born with a rare type of epilepsy, and through all the years of medications and falls, he kept a smile and a “never give up” attitude.

He was a 1980 graduate of St. Marys High School, and thanks to the graciousness of teachers such as Mrs. Cynthia Alkire, Mrs. Mae Lewis, and Mrs. Barbara Reckard, he probably wouldn’t have made it through those toughest of years.

He loved to travel and was able to in his younger years with the devotion of his parents, who took him throughout the United States and into Mexico. He loved going to Bluegrass and Country music festivals.

Richard was a true minimalist and a huge Trekkie who wrote his own science-fiction stories daily. He wanted to live independently and was able to do so in the last years of his life.

He was preceded in death by not only his parents but his brother, Gregory A Dale. He is survived by his sister, Connie Dale, and two nephews, Josh (Heather) Dale, Corpus Christi, TX, and Jon Dale, Marietta, Ohio, and several cousins.

Per his wishes, there will be no service.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society)

