Obituary: Kirk, Gregory Lee

Gregory Lee Kirk, 69, of Belpre, passed away on October 31, 2023, at his residence.

He was born September 21, 1954, in Oceana, WV, a son of the late Elmer and Ruth Marcum Kirk.

Greg had worked for 50 years as an independent furniture sales representative. He was a member of the Gathering Church in Parkersburg, where he worked in the kid’s ministry. He enjoyed golf and was a member of Oxbow. He also enjoyed boating and camping. Greg was a huge WVU fan.

He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Teresa Ann Mathess Kirk; daughters Leah Brezette of Indianapolis, IN, Crystal Mayhew of Belpre, Angie Ridenour (Tyler) of Parkersburg, and Lainey Cross of Hershey, PA; eight grandchildren Alex Smith, Peyton Echard, Zach Smith, Gracie Smith, Bailey Mayhew, Henry Brezette and Adrian and Jolene Cross; 4 great-grandchildren; sisters Diana Wyatt, Debbie Fries and JoDene Wyatt; a brother Don Kirk.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his biological mother, Gail Ogdin, and brothers Charles Kirk and Michael Wyatt. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, November 3, 2023, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre. Burial will follow at Fairview Memory Gardens in Belpre. Visitation will be on Friday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Gathering Church, 514 Myrtle Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

