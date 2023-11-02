Obituary: Kruger, Jeffrey Lee

Jeffrey Lee Kruger, 50, of Belpre, Ohio, passed away on October 30, 2023.

Jeff was born February 12, 1973, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, to Roger and Sheila (Bond) Kruger of Belpre. He was a 1991 graduate of Belpre High School and spent his career working in the Mid-Ohio Valley as a member of Pipefitters Local 565.

Jeff loved the outdoors, and his favorite activity was spending the day in a bass boat, fishing alongside his dad. He was a loving son, brother, and uncle and enjoyed many years attending youth and high school sporting events to watch his nephew Evan. Jeff will be remembered for his work ethic, often spending free time helping his dad with projects for friends and family. He loved family meals, playing games, and spending time on trips with his loved ones. Jeff was a fan of Major League Baseball and enjoyed watching the Cleveland Guardians.

Jeff is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Donald and Lucrechia Kruger, and his maternal grandparents, Charles and Margaret Bond. He is survived by his parents, Roger and Sheila Kruger, his sister, Jen Wells (Nathan Greene), and his nephew, Evan Wells.

Friends and family will be received by the family for visitation on Saturday, November 4, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Leavitt Funeral Home in Belpre. A memorial service will follow at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Rockland Church of Belpre, Ohio. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

