Obituary: Mace, Jason Thaddeus

After a hard-fought battle with a very aggressive cancer, Jason Thaddeus Mace of Belpre passed away on November 1, 2023, while in the care of the James Cancer Center at the age of 40. Jason leaves behind his sons, Bradley Mace, age 20, of Marietta Oh, and Gage Mace, age 18, of Lowell, OH.

Jason was born on May 19, 1983, in Parkersburg, WV, to James Franklin Mace and Georgia Lynn Ater Mace. Jason grew up in Churchtown, OH, with his loving family. He had one sister and two brothers. Jason loved camping, fishing, and anything outdoors. He also enjoyed playing Magic the Gathering with his brothers and friends. Jason was an avid gamer (Skyrim). Jason also loved live music of any kind and enjoyed attending concerts with his sister and friends.

Jason was diagnosed with Cancer in August 2022 and fought through surgeries and countless treatments. Jason remained optimistic through all of it with a very positive attitude. Jason was private with the extent of his disease with everyone, even his family. Jason put on a brave face, but in the end, went to be with God with open arms.

Jason is survived by his Mother and Father; Sister Gretchen Lee (Brysen); nieces and nephews: Isaac, Aubrey, Greysen, Keira, and Keegan of Barlow; brother Graham Mace (Daphne) of Marietta; niece Adalynn brother Jacob Mace of Belpre and long time girlfriend Sherry Strahler of Marietta. Jason leaves behind countless friends and family who love him and will miss him more than words could describe. As Jason would say, he loved you tons.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday (Nov. 6) at 10:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Churchtown, OH, with a luncheon following to celebrate his life with family and loved ones at the K of C Hall. Jason requested to be cremated, and a graveside service will be held at a later date.

The family will greet friends on Sunday (Nov 5) from 2-4 and 6-8 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.