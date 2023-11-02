Obituary: McCrady, James Walker

James Walker McCrady, 93, of Parkersburg, passed away on November 2, 2023, at his residence. He was born on August 20, 1930, in Gay, WV, a son of the late Otta Glenvel and Mildred Walker McCrady.

Jim was a U.S. Marine veteran serving during the Korean Conflict and later became a licensed Insurance Agent with Nationwide Insurance. He was the longtime owner of McCrady Insurance and retired in 1993. He attended South Parkersburg United Methodist Church. He was an avid hunter & fisherman and enjoyed singing in the Barbershop Quartet and going to listen to them.

He is survived by four children, Jeffrey W. (Jody) McCrady of Washington, WV, Joan L. (Jay) Jones of Parkersburg, Jean L. (John) Clevenger of Belleville, Melissa J. (Scott) Gordon of Parkersburg; ten grandchildren, Ben (Natalie) McCrady, Doug (Kit) McCrady, J.T. (Courtney) Jones, Megan Jones, Summer (Lee) Cochran, Joel (Neysha) Clevenger, Leslie (Jonathan) Floyd, Ali (Brett) States, Anna Gordon and Chase Gordon; twelve great grandchildren; and three brothers, John, Barry and David McCrady.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Kaylor McCrady; one sister, Betty Dickerson; and one brother, Charles McCrady.

Funeral services will be on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Pastor Ed Craft officiating.

Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be held Sunday from 2-5 p.m. and Monday from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Donations may be made in Jim’s memory to the Anna’s Army, 2603 Hampton Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101, or Erickson All-Sports Facility.

