Obituary: Page, Bonnie Jean (Hurst)

On Monday, October 30th, Bonnie left this world to join her husband (“Jimmy”), who has been patiently awaiting her arrival in God’s paradise for the last eight years. Born to Greely and Hazel Hurst on June 29th, 1932, she leaves us both saddened by her passing yet joyful for her being part of our lives and world.

Bonnie graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1950 and was a lifelong resident of Vienna. After several attempts, Jim finally convinced Bonnie to be his lifetime partner – a marriage that thrived for more than 60 years. Together, they raised four children – Mike Page (Diane)of Peoria, IL, Steve Page (Colleen) of Tucson, AZ, Cindy Ferraris (Dane) of Parkersburg, and David Page (Karen) of Vienna. She was blessed with a wealth of grandchildren – Jason Page, Chris Page, Amber Schupp, Daniel Page, Matthew Page, Sara Page, Patrick Page, Margo Belcher, Eric Ferraris, and Colby Ferraris (and 15 great-grandchildren) to cherish and be “Grandma Bonnie” to each.

Over the years, she fully mastered the kitchen and was happiest when we got together to share in the delightful meals she prepared. But her greatest culinary skill truly was baking, and all who knew her have fond memories of her cookies, cakes, and homemade bread.

One cannot describe Bonnie without bringing up the topic of music as a large part of her being. From grade school onward, she immersed herself in song and cultivated a gift she generously shared. For over 40 years, she gave piano lessons at her home, and over 700 pupils had the privilege of having “Mrs. Page” as their teacher. She always had a song in her heart that invariably found its way to her voice, and she would sing or hum a tune all day long.

Bonnie was a lifetime Christian and a member of the United Methodist Church. For more than 50 years, she selflessly shared her gift of music with church members – first at Stephenson UMC and, after getting married, at Wesley UMC. She served the Lord as the organist and choir director and would always be the first to volunteer (or be volunteered) to help with the music for multi-denominational gatherings that she so enjoyed.

Please join with family and friends as we get together to remember and celebrate the life of Bonnie. Visitation will be on Sunday, November 5th, from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM, and one hour prior to the service, at Lambert-Tatman in Vienna. The funeral service will follow on Monday, November 6th, also at Lambert-Tatman, beginning at 1:00 PM.

The family would like to express our deepest gratitude to those who made it possible for Bonnie to remain in the home she loved, that held so many precious memories. Special thanks to the Comfort Keeper staff, who provided loving care for the past 18 months, and to the Amedisys Hospice staff of Vienna for their medical expertise, kindness, and support for Bonnie and the family.

