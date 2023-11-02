Obituary: Reeves, Carrie Rosetta

Carrie Rosetta Reeves, 86, of Harrisville, a recent resident of Wirt County, where she lived with her niece Patsy Reeves Wells and family of Palestine, WV, died unexpectedly on November 1, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born October 26th, 1937, in Harrisville, WV, the youngest daughter of the late Homer L. and Flota D. Daughtery Reeves.

Rosetta graduated from Harrisville High School in the class of 1956. She started her working career at Wood County Bank in Parkersburg. Later, she moved to Union Bank of Harrisville, which became Huntington Bank, where she retired after several years in the banking business. She was a long-time member of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church Harrisville, where she was a treasurer of United Methodist Women and Coworkers Sunday School Class, Harrisville Chapter #29 Order of the Eastern Star, and a proud member and supporter of the Ritchie County Humane Society. A lifelong animal lover and advocate. While in Wirt County, she attended the Pisgah United Methodist Church and Wirt County Senior Citizens Daycare Program. Her last months were greatly enriched by her activities and loving friendships made through the Wirt County Senior Citizen Program. She loved going daily and seeing her friends. We, the family, are so grateful their program is a blessing.

She is survived by her caregivers, Patsy and John Wells of Palestine, WV; Pamela and Bob Trowbridge of Moundsville; Robeyn Trowbridge and Bill Wells; numerous nieces and nephews; and her sibling, Betty Kinnaman of Maryland; foster sister-in-law, Delma Daugherty; special friend, Sheila Collins; and beloved chihuahua, Chewy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings Pearline Reeves Britton, Franklin Reeves, Holbert Reeves, and William (Jiggs) Reeves; foster siblings Leonard Daugherty (Delma) and Charles Daugherty; nephew Robbie Trowbridge; and niece Judy Wood.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 4, 2023, at Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV, with Rev. Bill Dawson officiating. Interment will follow in the Harrisville IOOF Cemetery in Harrisville. Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Friday and after 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ritchie County Humane Society: 2220 Pullman Road, Harrisville, WV 26362; 304-643-2721, in Rosetta’s name.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

