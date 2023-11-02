Obituary: Warren, Linda Brown Best

Linda Brown Best Warren, 74, of Marietta, passed away at 3:10 pm, Wednesday (Nov. 1) at Summit Acres in Caldwell, OH.

She was born on December 8, 1948, in Sewickley, PA, a daughter of Pearley Brown and Ruby Earley Brown. She had been employed at Best Grocery and Star Fire in Marietta.

Linda is survived by two daughters and one son: Jason Warren of Columbus, Anne (Benjamin) Reed of Marietta, and Lynn (Matthew) Raese of Marietta; 3 grandchildren: Zane Reed, Veronica Warren, and Hazel Raese; siblings: Phyllis Offenberger and Richard Best both of Marietta and Kathy King of Davis, WV and several nieces and nephews and former husband Dan Warren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather Reginald Best, and sister Brenda Best Arnold.

The family will greet friends on Saturday (Nov. 4) from 4 until 6 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Ohio Valley Humane Society, 95 Mt. Tom Road, Marietta 45750.

