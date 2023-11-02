Obituary: Woodyard, Ward B.

Ward B. Woodyard, 84, of Little Hocking, Ohio, passed away peacefully on October 31, 2023, with family by his side.

He was born on November 6, 1938, in Lodi Township, Athens County, Ohio. He was born on his maternal grandfather’s farm to Alton and Lois Woodyard. He was a 1956 graduate of Shade High School. He started his government career at the age of 17 by going to work as a fingerprint technician for the FBI in Washington, DC. Six years later, he was drafted into the US Army for two years, serving in Verdun, France. He returned to the FBI for one year and then changed career paths. He went to work for the United States Post Office in Washington, DC, for two years as a clerk. He then transferred to the Belpre, Ohio, post office as a letter carrier, where he had the same “walking route” for 37 years, retiring with 48 years of government service on April 30, 2004.

Ward enjoyed gardening as a hobby, listening to bluegrass and country music, and watching for barges on the Ohio River. He loved watching The Price is Right, RFD, and Song on the Mountain. Ward got into racewalking after he retired. He did several 5K’s and completed the Parkersburg Half Marathon, not once, but twice. To continue staying active, Ward went to water aerobics daily at Camden Clark Wellness Center.

He is loved and remembered by his daughters Sandra Whitehair (Charlie) of Little Hocking, Ohio, and Brenda Kirkbride (Kevin) of Whipple, Ohio, and his son, Brian Woodyard (Jennifer) of Belpre, Ohio. He leaves behind two grandsons, Garrett Whitehair (Ellen) and Dylan Kirkbride. He is also survived by his sister, Sarah Bolin (Keith) of Albany, Ohio; a nephew, Steve Bolin (Kathryn); and a special cousin, Shirley McGraw.

Ward was also preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Rita M. Woodyard, and his two loving parents, Alton and Lois Woodyard.

The family thanks the Lancaster House for opening its home to their Dad for the last eight months. During these months, Ward and his family cherished time spent together on the sun porch with “the Golden Girls.” The family sends a special thank you to Jane Ann Casey, Tara Vogt, and all Lancaster House staff members and residents for the love, care, and compassion shown for their Dad.

The visitation will be held on Sunday, November 5, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Leavitt Funeral Home in Belpre, Ohio. The funeral will be on Monday, November 6, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., with Tony Foreman officiating. The burial will follow at Rockland Cemetery in Belpre. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.