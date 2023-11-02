Pocket change could result in $10,000 for a nonprofit organization

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The change in your couch could result in $10,000 for your favorite nonprofit organization.

A total of $30,000 will be awarded through the Marietta Community Foundations Penny War themed nonprofit challenge.

The challenge begins today and runs through November 16th at 5 p.m.

Top Prizes will be awarded based on the total number of points gained.

Foundation communications director Courtney Wentz explains how points are added and subtracted from the 32 participating non-profits.

“People can donate pennies, quarters, dimes; whatever kind of change they want those will all be positive points. So, one penny will be one point and a quarter will be 25 points. We are also doing dollar bills for negative points. So, one dollar bill is actually one negative point so you can get creative with that, but we are also doing online donations and checks, which are also positive points. So, there are a lot of opportunities for people to get involved.”

Auxiliary prizes will also be awarded for categories such as best design.

