Pocket change could result in $10,000 for a nonprofit organization

A total of $30,000 will be awarded through the Marietta Community Foundations Penny War themed nonprofit challenge.
The challenge begins today and runs through November 16th at 5 p.m.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The change in your couch could result in $10,000 for your favorite nonprofit organization.

A total of $30,000 will be awarded through the Marietta Community Foundations Penny War themed nonprofit challenge.

The challenge begins today and runs through November 16th at 5 p.m.

Top Prizes will be awarded based on the total number of points gained.

Foundation communications director Courtney Wentz explains how points are added and subtracted from the 32 participating non-profits.

“People can donate pennies, quarters, dimes; whatever kind of change they want those will all be positive points. So, one penny will be one point and a quarter will be 25 points. We are also doing dollar bills for negative points. So, one dollar bill is actually one negative point so you can get creative with that, but we are also doing online donations and checks, which are also positive points. So, there are a lot of opportunities for people to get involved.”

Auxiliary prizes will also be awarded for categories such as best design.

Additional details can be found at HERE

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MOV announces Trick or Treat dates, times
Single vehicle car crash
Single vehicle car crash results in trauma alert
A car wreck on 19th Street in Parkersburg put a white Toyota Corolla on its top.
Car wreck flips car on its top
Mason Brody Skidmore Obit
Obituary: Skidmore, Mason Brody
Miranda Jones
Woman charged with strangling two children

Latest News

Washington County inducts 18 Veterans
Washington County inducts 18 Veterans into the Hall of Fame
Della Lyons Artistic Opportunity Center features art made by people with developmental...
Local gallery highlights art made by people with developmental disabilities
More than 11 percent of voters with disabilities experienced some type of difficulty voting in...
Voters with disabilities can face obstacles at the polls
Building Bridges to Careers held its annual Family Career Awareness Day.
BB2C Marketplace’s Family Career Awareness Day