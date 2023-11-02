Ravenswood Veterans Memorial Park project almost complete

Construction wrapping up in Ravenswood
Construction wrapping up in Ravenswood(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Veterans Park is close to completion in Ravenswood.

The project has been going on for six months and after a few setbacks, officials expect it to be complete in a few weeks; weather permitting.

A small skate park was completed, and a demo took place by pro-skateboarder Christian Sereika Thursday.

Mayor Josh Miller and Superintendent for the Board of Parks and Rec Katrena Ramsey share what it means to almost have the project complete.

“We’re building for the future; that’s our motto and theme here in Ravenswood. Historic past and bright future. We are going to continue that theme, and this right here is for the kids,” said Mayor Miller.

“Our theme here in this park is everyone plays together, so there is something to do for everyone. It is also completely ADA compliant,” said Ramsey.

The park will have ADA-accessible playground equipment for kids, a reading wall, a skate park, and more.

