Staying safe on your dark commute home

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A sudden change will be coming to those of you who commute home in the upcoming months.

Daylight saving time is Sunday and that means the sunshine we have grown accustomed to will not last as long. This means your visibility will also decrease on your drive home from work.

Lieutenant Chris Chesar of the Ohio State Highway Patrol- Marietta Post says that it’s important to be more aware while driving after daylight saving time.

“Your vision is reduced because of the darkness and you have to use your headlights. When your body clock is off because time goes back an hour you need to be more aware,” said Lt. Chesar.

There are many external factors that will come into play as the days get darker and the seasons change.

“Right now we need to make sure our vehicles headlights are working properly, both headlights, you want to make sure your tires are properly tread depth because we have leaves coming down right now, it’s dark, we’re getting to a rainy season and the roads are going to be slippery,” he said.

Lt. Chesar added that as always remember to wear your seatbelts while driving to keep yourself and other drivers safe.

