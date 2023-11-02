MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - As Election Day approaches for Ohioans, board of elections are ensuring people with disabilities can cast their vote.

More than 11 percent of voters with disabilities experienced some type of difficulty voting in 2020, despite early voting and expanded access to mail-in voting during the covid-19 pandemic, according to the U.S. Election assistance commission.

All polling places must be physically accessible to those with disabilities unless an exemption has been granted by the Secretary of State.

Director Mandy Amos said its office ensures access to all eligible voters.

“We have a checklist that is prescribed by the Ohio Secretary of State’s office that runs through all of the technical things such as ramps, spaces; so, we have all things in that checklist.”

Amos expanded on the access available to people with disabilities.

“We do a form to the secretary of state for each election stating that we have enough ADA parking spaces and that each location is handicap accessible. So, that’s one thing that we do. We do have curbside voting available at all of our polling locations and at our office for voters that have difficulty walking in. They can either call in or have someone walk in to let us know we have a curbside voter.”

Voters with disabilities who have complaints about access, meaningful accommodations, assistance, or other rights violations can contact Disability Rights Ohio.

Voters with disabilities can face obstacles at the polls.

