Washington County inducts 18 Veterans into the Hall of Fame

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Hall of Fame and Awards usually takes place every year on the first day of November.

“The Hall of Fame is really just to recognize. It is an opportunity for us as a commission and for the community to recognize certain veterans within the community and that recognition can come from time and service, what they did during their military service, often it comes after service and what they have done post military service.” said Bobby Fitzgerald, Executive Director.

Anyone can be nominated to be inducted as long as they meet certain requirements such as being a resident of Washington County, lived in Washington County before joining the military, etcetera.

“There are some requirements you have to either be a resident of Washington County or have been a resident in Washington County before joining the military service. Outside of that you also had to have an honorable discharge served honorably and once you are nominated we have applications from our office here in Marietta. Anybody can be nominated.” said Fitzgerald.

This year they had veterans who served honorably, but then went on to do amazing things afterwards.

“We have Veterans tonight that served honorably, but when they left military service they went on and did some great things. Maybe community service, we have people that have founded churches, orphanages, just great. Outside of the normal realm of what people do or contribute back to society. So this is an opportunity for us to recognize those folks.” said Fitzgerald.

This year they honored 18 veterans 4 of which are deceased. If you are interested in nominating a friend or loved one, you can stop by the Washington County Veterans Service Commission on Pike Street in Marietta to grab a paper!

