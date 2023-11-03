Adopting a tree or lamppost for the holiday season

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Start the holidays off right by adopting a tree or lamppost in Marietta to bring Christmas cheer!

Each year Marietta Main Street allows members of the community to adopt a tree or lamppost.

If a lamppost is adopted, they will be decorated with wreaths in downtown Marietta and the trees will be set up in Muskingum Park that you are welcome to decorate.

You can adopt in memory or honor of someone, local businesses, family, or whoever is interested!

The trees and lampposts are $100 each and all profits go to Marietta Main Street to help support their mission which is to enhance, enjoy, and preserve downtown Marietta.

“When you adopt a lamppost or sponsor a tree you are not only supporting Main Street, but you are bringing Christmas spirit and joy to downtown Marietta. The wreaths go on the lamp posts and we have 113 wreaths that we will hang up and they will get a little tag like the flower baskets do saying who sponsored them. It can be in honor of or memory of someone, or your business can sponsor one and the trees down at Muskingum Park just add a really cool element to the holiday season.” said Jennifer Tinkler, Executive Director of Marietta Main Street.

There are only 19 trees and 50 lampposts available. If you are interested in adopting you can apply on their website, call them, send an email, or stop by the office.

