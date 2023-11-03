Community forum will discuss human trafficking next week

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - There will be community forum next Tuesday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. in the St. Marys High School Auditorium.

The Third Judicial Circuit Judge Tim Sweeney will hold the forum to discuss the human trafficking issue, what to look for if you think someone might be trafficked, and other topics about human trafficking.

Judge Sweeney shared why he is holding the forum.

“Just this week there have been a couple of local articles where human trafficking has been addressed and a couple people were arrested in Mason County. Over in the Eastern Panhandle, there was a federal case where a lady was sentenced for being involved in it. It is an issue that the West Virginia legislature has been aware of for a while. They have passed legislation in regard to making it illegal and establishing penalties,” said Judge Sweeney.

Even though the state is working to stop human trafficking, it will take time.

The forum will discuss what you can do to help in the meantime.

“Hopefully prevent a human trafficking incident as opposed to having to address one or deal with one; should that occur. We hope it wouldn’t but human trafficking is insidious, and it’s all around us,” said Judge Sweeney.

Judge Sweeney said his staff recently went through a course about human trafficking and he wants to share the information they learned with the community.

“It’s more of a springboard from the recent educational opportunities that have become available that we have taken advantage of. That caused me to consider spreading the word, so to speak, for the purpose of making people aware in the community. As the old saying goes, to be forewarned is to be forearmed. If people know this is out there, they can be aware of it and watch out for it and hopefully prevent it,” said Judge Sweeney.

At the forum, discussions will take place after Secretary of State Mac Warner gives a keynote address.

Judge Sweeney is looking into holding similar forums in Ritchie and Doddridge Counties in the future as well as working with schools to talk to students.

If you will not be able to attend the meeting but would like more information Judge Sweeney said you can look into the Blue Campaign or the West Virginia Human Trafficking Task Force.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.