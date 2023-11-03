Marietta gets ready to put fire department training center project out for bid

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta City Council voted to greenlight putting the Fire Training Center Project out for bid.

Council Member Bill Farnsworth explained that this project will create a training center for the Marietta Fire Department as well as a couple local volunteer fire departments. The center is for all firefighters new and old.

On top of training, Council Member Cassidi Shoaf said the reduced driving distance to the training will make it so firefighters clock in less overtime, saving the city money.

Plus Farnsworth said that the reduced training distance will keep firefighters better prepared for if they have to leave training for a call.

There’s also the possibility of the center potentially helping lower people’s fire insurance rates, according to Farnsworth. There are however multiple other factors that would have to line up for that to happen.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.