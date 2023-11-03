Marietta Main Street’s November First Friday theme is ‘Night of Giving’

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This month’s First Friday even is the ‘Night of Giving’ and it is sponsored by Memorial Health System.

Memorial Health System’s foundation is going to be on the Armory Lawn with several other nonprofits.

The Community Foundation will be there doing its nonprofit challenge.

Around town, stores have paired up with a nonprofit to help them raise money for the evening.

Jen Tinkler, the executive director of Marietta Main Street, explained the meaning behind this month’s theme.

“We try to do November about giving back. It is nonprofit month, but it’s also Thanksgiving. So, we try to tie all of that into the nonprofits. Toys for Tots train will be on the Armory Lawn as well. So you know, bring something. It’s all about just the community giving back to the nonprofits, so everybody gets a little bit.

When choosing what she’s most looking forward to, Tinkler said she’s a kid at heart.

“I’m a kid at heart, so I really like to watch the Toys for Tots train and come down Front Street, you know, pulling Garland, playing their music. But I’m really looking forward to just I like the collaboration between the downtown businesses and the nonprofits because without the nonprofits, I mean downtown would struggle and vice versa.”

First Friday is in Downtown Marietta from 5pm to 9pm.

There is a lot going on in Marietta this holiday season. Tinkler shared what people can be on the lookout for.

“November 18th is a Saturday and we have our tree lighting on the Armory Lawn... And then we get to November 25th and that’s Small Business Saturday and our lighted Christmas parade at 6:00 PM. So that’s going to be a good time. And then we just roll right into the Santa houses and we still have our wreaths and our trees.

Tinkler said that there are sponsorships available for the wreaths and tree.

