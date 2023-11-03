Meet MJ! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!
She is the longest waiting dog at the shelter
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet MJ! WTAP’s Pet of the Week.
MJ is about a year and a half old. She is listed as a boxer/bully breed mix at the Humane Society of Parkersburg.
She was one of the dogs at HSOP’s camp - so she has learned some tricks. She is very treat motivated, so there is potential to learn some more tricks!
She’s the longest waiting dog at the shelter, being there around 5 months.
MJ is great with people of all ages; she loves kids and other dogs. She is not good with cats - she likes them, but plays too rough with them, so she would have to go to a home with no cats.
She has a lot of energy and loves to play.
She is ready to go home with a loving family!
You can fill out an application at HSOP.org
