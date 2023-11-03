Meet MJ! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

She is the longest waiting dog at the shelter
MJ is the longer waiting dog at the shelter
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet MJ! WTAP’s Pet of the Week.

MJ is about a year and a half old. She is listed as a boxer/bully breed mix at the Humane Society of Parkersburg.

She was one of the dogs at HSOP’s camp - so she has learned some tricks. She is very treat motivated, so there is potential to learn some more tricks!

She’s the longest waiting dog at the shelter, being there around 5 months.

MJ is great with people of all ages; she loves kids and other dogs. She is not good with cats - she likes them, but plays too rough with them, so she would have to go to a home with no cats.

She has a lot of energy and loves to play.

MJ has been at the shelter for a while, being one of the longest staying dogs there.

She is ready to go home with a loving family!

You can fill out an application at HSOP.org

