Obituary: Baker, Carol Ann

Carol Ann Baker, 79, of Parkersburg, passed away November 2, 2023, at Cedar Grove Nursing Home in Parkersburg. She was born on July 6, 1944, in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Frank and Nell (Boggs) Eckert.

Carol was an accountant for many years at Fenton Glass in Williamstown, WV. She and David enjoyed traveling to many exciting spots around the world. Carol loved being with her family; she loved being a wife, mother, and grandmother.

She is survived by her husband, David Baker Sr.; son, David Baker Jr.(Maria); Grandchildren, Russell and Lyudmila; and Brother, Richard Ecker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Eckert.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Pastor Amber Fields officiating.

Burial will follow at Evergreen North.

Visitation will be Tuesday 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to First Christian Church in Parkersburg in memory of Carol.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

