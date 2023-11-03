Obituary: Crum, Lloyd Ellis

Lloyd Ellis Crum, 79, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away Thursday, November 2, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 30, 1944, in Marietta, Ohio, to the late Dale and Ruth Smith Crum.

Lloyd graduated from Marietta High School in 1962. He worked at Fenton Art Glass, Sears, and retired after 25 years as a Bus Driver for Marietta City Schools. Lloyd, alongside his wife Rita, was the owner and operator of Crum Fence and Excavating for over 40 years. After decades of installing fences, he invented and patented the Fence Hog in 1998. In the wintertime, he plowed snow for area businesses and individuals. He was able to fix anything and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone.

He was a faithful member of The Basilica of Saint Mary of the Assumption, where he was a former Parish Council Member. He was a member of the KFC Council 478, where he was a former Grand Knight. He was a former Marietta Band Booster, where he was one of the equipment bus drivers. In his free time, Lloyd enjoyed gardening, going to auctions, golfing, and camping at his family farm, where he had many long walks and adventures with his grandchildren. He will be remembered as a kind and loving husband, father, grandpa, and great-grandpa.

Lloyd is survived by his wife, Rita Snider Crum whom he married on October 16, 1965; three children, Christine (Randy) Lisk of Marietta, Michael (Marie) Crum of Whipple, and Catherine (Randy) Cunningham of Marietta; seven grandchildren, Andrew and Allison Lisk, Ashley (Jason) Wallace, Jessica Hoff, and Parker Crum, and Presley and George Cunningham; four great-grandchildren, Kayson and Keegan Hoff, and Reagan Hockenberry and Caden Wallace; one brother Roger (Jamie) Crum of Racine; two sister-in-laws, Evangeline Crum of Caldwell and Shirley Crum of Marietta; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Crum and James Crum, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday (Nov. 7) at The Basilica of Saint Mary of the Assumption with The Rev. Msgr. John Michael Campbell celebrating. Burial will follow in the New Saint Mary Cemetery, Marietta. Friends will be received on Monday from 2-8 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 3:00 pm. at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

A heartfelt thank you to the staff at Waterview Pointe and Marietta Memorial Hospital for their compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lloyd’s memory may be made to The Basilica of Saint Mary of the Assumption, 506 4th St. Marietta, Ohio 45750.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.