Obituary: Graham, Lula Mae

Lula Mae Graham, 80, of Parkersburg, passed away on November 2, 2023, at her residence.

She was born on September 27, 1943, in Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of the late Lorin and Mildred Arlene Bollinger. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for many years.

She is survived by children Karen (Michael) Schidmt of Pasadena Maryland, Doug (Serena) Graham of Parkersburg, WV, Chad Graham of Parkersburg, WV, Kayla Graham of Parkersburg, Robin (Randy) Hewitt of Davisville, WV, Keith (Marilyn) Graham of Deerfield Beach, FL, Shawn (Angi) Graham of Parkersburg, WV, Cheryl (Freddy) Curry of Myrtle Beach, SC and several grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Graham, Jr.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be from 6 - 8 on Monday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, and for one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday.

