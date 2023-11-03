Obituary: Hathaway, William Earl (Bill)

William Earl (Bill) Hathaway died on October 25, 2023, at his home in Crosby, Texas, surrounded by his family.

Bill was born on July 6, 1943, in Marietta, Ohio, to Dorothy Pryor and Luther Windsor Hathaway. Bill graduated from Marietta High School with the class of 1962. He attended Bethany College and Marietta College. He worked for Forma Scientific, WBRJ Radio, the City of Marietta as a development director, and Broughton Foods Company before starting his own business, Sir Speedy Printing/ Pressmark.

Bill was a member of the Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, where he had served on its Parish Council and sang in their adult choir and the Resurrection Choir. He was a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus. He was also a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Crosby, TX. Bill sang tenor in the Sternwheel Barbershop Quartet for 45 years. He was also director of the Treblemakers Chorus in Parkersburg, WV. Bill loved to play golf with his buddies and was a member of both the Marietta and Parkersburg Country Clubs.

He married Nancy Byerly Hathaway on May 16, 1970, in Louisville, KY. They were married for 53 years. Along with Nancy, he will be greatly missed by his son Ted Gregory (Jennifer) Hathaway of New Albany, Ohio, his daughter Amy Byerly (Bryan) Parker of Crosby, TX, and his wonderful grandchildren Christian and Sarah Hathaway and Hannah, Elle and Maxxam Parker. Bill and Nancy were also blessed to have an AFS “son,” Alex Vida Naronha (Adriana), and their children of Curitiba, Brazil.

He is survived by his two brothers, James (JoAnn) of Fairfax Station, VA, and Robert (Sandy) of Memphis, TN, and his brother-in-law Jack Mullane of Louisville, KY. He was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws Clifford and Mary Alice Byerly, and Nancy’s four sisters, and 3 of their four husbands.

Bill loved his family, his faith, music, and his friends. He loved to make others laugh with his wonderful quips of humor and his ready smile.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 18th, at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption in Marietta. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Bill’s memory to St. Vincent de Paul, 506 4th Street, Marietta, OH 45750 or the Marietta Community Foundation, P O Box 77, Marietta 45750.

